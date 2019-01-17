The Italian Foreign Ministry expresses its thanks to the UN personnel in Gaza

Jerusalem /PNN/

The Italian Foreign Ministry confirms that the three Carabinieri on duty at the Italian Consulate General in Jerusalem have left the UN compound in Gaza and have returned to the Consulate.

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation specifies that, as is customary, the Consulate General had regularly notified the local Authorities of the mission of the Italian Carabinieri to the Strip through the United Nations Offices and would like to express its thanks to the personnel of the United Nations Office in Gaza and, in particular, to the UN Special Coordinator Nickolay Mladenov, for handling the situation – in close coordination with the Italian Foreign Ministry and Consulate General in Jerusalem – with great professionalism and effectiveness.