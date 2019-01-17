Greenblatt says published details on Trump’s plan are inaccurate

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The American envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, on Thursday said that leaks published by “Reshet 13” (Channel Ten), on the content of the American plan to settle the Palestinian issue in the context of frozen peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis, known as media “Deal of the Century” as “inaccurate”.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter account on Thursday, Greenblatt wrote that “speculation about the plan’s content does not help; at the moment, very few people on this planet know what it is.”

“The publication of false, distorted or biased stories in the media is irresponsible and harms the process,” Greenblatt added.

In the same context, Palestine officials confirmed Thursday that it will not deal with any American plan unless Washington retracts all the steps it has taken, foremost of which is its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the transfer of its embassy to Israel.

Israeli media said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan would propose a Palestinian state on as much as 90 percent of West Bank, with a capital in East Jerusalem, but not including its holy sites.

The report also said that Trump administration has said publication of the plan, kept closely under wraps, could be months away, and cautioned against speculation about its contents.

Citing what it said was a source briefed by the Americans, Reshet 13 TV said the plan would entail Israel annexing Jewish settlement blocs in the West Bank while isolated settlements would either be evacuated or their construction halted. The ‘deal of the century’, according to Reshet 13 TV, will include territorial swaps in most West Bank territories and a capital in East Jerusalem.

In December 2017, the Trump Administration declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, causing a wave of Palestinian protests. They carried on with the decision by opening the US embassy in Jerusalem on the Palestinian Nakba day (catastrohpe) on 15 May.