Drop in Temperature Brings Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms, Hail and Snow

PNN/ Bethlehem/

On Wednesday evening, the West Bank and Jerusalem witnessed a strong drop in temperature, accompanied by rains, thunderstorms, hail and snow.

The snow fell and the roofs of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

The polar wind, has reached the Gaza Strip on Wednesday afternoon, bringing thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The heavy winds also caused damage to public and private properties in a number of towns and a complete closure of the streets in Hebron due to the accumulation of snow.

Most of the snow has melted on Thursday morning due to the rain that followed it through the night, with a low of 4 degrees Celsius, and a high of 9 degrees.