Malaysia: We Will Not Back Down from Ban on Israeli Athletes

PNN/ KL/

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Ben Abdullah has said his country will not back down from its decision to ban Israeli athletes from entering the country for an international swimming tournament.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Ben Abdullah reiterated that his country would not host any other event in which Israel would participate in order to “highlight our firm position on the Palestinian issue.”

The Malaysian government confirmed last week that no Israeli delegation could enter the country to participate in sports or other events.