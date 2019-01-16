IOF carry out raids, arrest and confiscations all over West Bank

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Wednesday morning launched a campaign of arrest and arrest in the West Bank, where they arrested ten citizens, including minors.

IOF arrested three citizens from Teqou’a town southeast of Bethlehem, including a 15 year old and an 18 year old. They also arrested one youth from Husan village after raiding homes of his relatives.

IOF also raided homes in Beit Fajar in the south of Bethlehem were they arrested three youths.

In addition, IOF arrested three men as they were passing through the Container checkpoint, southeast of occupied Jerusalem.

IOF then arrested two men from Qalandia refugee camp north of occupied Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, two young men were wounded by live bullets and metal bullets during confrontations with occupation forces and residents in the village of Anza, south of Jenin.

On the other hand, IOF confiscated the contents of six lathes in the city of Nablus, claiming they manufacture weapons.

Soldiers stormed the town of ‘Azzun east of Qalqilya, confiscated a vehicle and launched a random search of houses.

In the town of Shaqba, Ramallah, the Israeli occupation forces confiscated dozens of vehicles and distributed a statement claiming that the confiscation of vehicles was due to the residents of the village acts of “violence and terrorism,” according to their description.