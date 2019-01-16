Erekat: Palestine Launched Historical Phase by Presiding G-77

PNN/New York/

President Mahmoud Abbas was handed the annual presidency of the Group of 77 and China on Tuesday.

To his part, Senior PLO official, Dr. Saeb Erekat commented by saying that it is a historic step for Palestine that was made by the sacrifices of Palestinian people and their long struggle for freedom.

“We are accepting this tremendous challenge and unique international status with an immense sense of responsibility, as well as with honor and pride,” Erekat said in a statement.

“With this national accomplishment, Palestine has launched a critical historical phase in which it will exercise its new role within the international system. During its presidency, Palestine will work to support all member states towards promoting a just and effective international order,” Erekat added.

Erekat stressed that such recognition signifies the recognition of the international community of Palestinian statehood and our right to self-determination.

“Despite the reality under Israel’s military occupation, Palestine can play a significant role within the global system. The Palestinian people have a tremendous potential to share with the rest of the international community. We look forward to working in partnership with the G-77 members to advance freedom and equality towards a more just world,” he added.

According to the Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki on Tuesday, Palestine will launch a bid to become a full member of the United Nations, despite the United States has already said it would veto the plan. He added that the Palestinians will begin lobbying members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in the coming weeks.