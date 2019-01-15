Private Sector on Strike against PA’s Social Security Law Enforcement

PNN/ Bethlehem/

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Labor Unions announced a comprehensive strike in all institutions and companies which will be covered by the Social Security Law in the West Bank.

The strike comes as protest against entering the law into force as of today, as drafted, without the proposed amendments.

“Hundreds of institutions and companies in the private sector, including banks, insurance companies and telecommunications companies, have joined the strike,” spokesman for the unified labor movement, Khaled Dweikat told a pressconference. “Many companies and institutions which are covered by the Social Security Law.can join the strike,” he added.

Dweikat confirmed that the strike came to confirm the rejection of the security law on the date of its implementation, as determined by the government, and start to implement it gradually, as a message of mobility that even if the law is applied, the movement continues with its activities rejecting it.

On Tuesday, the united labor movement is supposed to carry out a sit-in in front of the headquarters of the social security institution in Al-Bireh city, while it was forced to cancel another sit-in in the city of Hebron.

The trade unions alsi announced a strike for all its employees, about 200,000, according to the President of the Coordinating Council of Trade Unions, Majdi al-Saleh, in a press statement.

Al-Saleh stressed that the call for strike today does not mean agreeing to the demands of the labor movement demanding the abolition of the law. Trade unions demand that the government take the 32 amendments that the trade unions want on the law. Noting the existence of consensus with the technical committees in the Ministerial Committee for Dialogue on these amendments, but the lack of response from the government to push the unions to declare the strike.

In the meantime, the Bar Association announced in a statement issued yesterday, the suspension of work throughout Tuesday, before all the courts of law and military and legitimacy and before the civil and military prosecution, except that requests for release, urgent requests and legal bonds, in line with the position of trade unions Professional and sectoral in Palestine to allow lawyers to participate in protest activities and reject the Social Security Law.