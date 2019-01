Jordan Valley/PNN/

The Israeli army destroyed crops of Palestinian farmers when its bulldozers opened a one-kilometer-long road in the area of al-Burj, Northern Jordan Valley, on Tuesday morning. Hundreds of Israeli soldiers later carried out military drills on the agricultural land that belongs to Palestinians.

The army also forced 13 families in the area of Ibziq, north of Tubas, to leave their homes for the same purpose, according to WAFA.