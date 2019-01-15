Abbas meets with UN SG in New York

PNN/ New York/

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at UN Headquarters in New York as Palestine took on the lead role in the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries and China.

Guterres congratulated Abbas following Palestine’s assumption of the chair of the G-77 group of nations, where he “expressed his wishes for a successful year for the Group” during the closed-door meeting, the UN said in a statement.

Abbas also met with UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa.

Abbas explained to the SG the latest developments concerning the Palestinian cause, and the grave violations against the Palestinian people by the Israeli occupation, especially in the city of Jerusalem.

The President also stressed the need to implement the resolutions of the UN General Assembly and Security Council, in particular the UN 2334 resolution on the international protection of the Palestinian people and the need to halt illegal Israeli practices and settlement expansion.

The meeting was attended by the secretary of the PLO Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Riyad Al Malki, the Presidential Adviser for Diplomatic Affairs Majdi Khalidi, the Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the United Nations Ambassador Riyad Mansour,