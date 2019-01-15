Settler vehicles sweeps 30 dunums of lands in Yanun

PNN/ Nablus/

On Tuesday, the settler vehicles swept 30 dunums in Yanun, south of Nablus.

The PA official who is in charge of the settlement files in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas, told WAFA that bulldozers of the settlers had razed lands in Yanun, for the purpose of planting and controlling the estimated 30-dunum area later.

He added that these lands are private property of Palestinian citizens who have been denied access since 2006.

The village of Yanun has lost about 85 percent of its land due to Israeli settlers’ activities, and it is now surrounded by five settlement outposts from four sides.