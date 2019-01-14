Gaza boy, 14, dies of bullet wounds from Friday border clashes

Gaza/PNN/

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that Abd a-Rauf Ismail Salehah was shot in the head by Israeli live bullets in eastern Jabaliya during last Friday’s protests. The fourteen-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead on Monday.

He is the second fatality reported from Friday’s border clashes. According to Gazan authority, a Palestinian woman, 43-year-old Amal Mustafa Taramsi, was killed at the eastern borders of Gaza City. More than 10 other people were also wounded.