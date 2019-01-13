Israeli warplanes Strike Two Sites in Gaza Strip

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli warplanes on late Saturday fired raids on what they called “targets” in the eastern Gaza Strip, after claiming that several rockets were fired towards the Gaza enclave settlements.

No injuries were reported. However, Israeli shelling caused panic among children, and caused damage to a number of houses.

Spokesman of the Israeli occupation army claimed that “The fighter jets raided two sites belonging to Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to the launch of a rocket from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli settlements.”