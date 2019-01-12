Syria shoots downs ‘most of Israeli missiles’ fired towards Damascus: State media

Bethlehem/PNN/

Syrian air defenses have managed to destroy most of the missiles fired by Israeli warplanes toward the capital Damascus, Syrian state media say.

“The results of the aggression so far were limited to a strike on one of the warehouses at Damascus airport,” the Arab country’s SANA news agency reported, quoting an unnamed military source as saying.

The source further said that the aggression occurred at 11:15 p.m. local time on Friday, adding, “Eight enemy targets spotted in the skies of Damascus exploded.”

According to the military source, the Syrian air defenses were “immediately” engaged overnight after a number of Israeli fighter jets came “from the direction of the Galilee (and) fired several missiles towards the vicinity of Damascus.”

SANA further quoted an unnamed Ministry of Transport official as saying that the Damascus International Airport traffic was normal and that it was not affected by the Israeli aggression.

Isrel launches airstrikes on the Syrian territory from time to time, aggressive moves usually viewed as attempts to prop up terrorist groups that have been suffering defeats at the hands of Syrian government forces.

In October, Moscow equipped Damascus with the advanced S-300 surface-to-air missiles, days after Israeli fighter jets attacked Syrian targets using a Russian surveillance plane flying nearby as a shield and hence misleading the Syrian air defenses to shoot it down.

Since then Israel has been very careful with its operation over Syria.

It is not yet clear whether the S-300s were among the air defense systems used in the Friday night counterattacks.