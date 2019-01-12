Israeli forces kill Palestinian woman, injure 185 in Gaza

Gaza/PNN/

Israeli occoupation forces have killed a Palestinian woman and injured at least 185 people during protests along the border between the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied territories.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry, said Amal Moustafa Ahmed, 43, was killed by Israeli fire during protests east of the Gaza Strip on Friday.

He added that the Israeli forces also shot and wounded at least 185 other people during the clashes. Two journalists and a paramedic were also injured after they were hit by tear gas bombs.

Tensions have been running high near the fence separating Gaza from the occupied territories since March 30, which marked the start of the protests.

Palestinian protesters demand the right to return for those driven out of their homeland.

The clashes in Gaza reached their peak on May 14, the eve of the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day, or the Day of Catastrophe, which coincided this year with Washington’s relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem al-Quds.

More than 240 Palestinians have so far been killed and over 20,000 others wounded in the renewed Gaza clashes, according to the latest figures released by the Gaza Health Ministry.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, causing a decline in living standards as well as unprecedented unemployment and poverty.