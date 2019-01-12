Five Palestinian families to be evicted from their homes in East Jerusalem

Jerusalem/PNN/

The Civic Coalition for Palestinian Rights in Jerusalem (CCPRJ) reported that the Israeli authority’s Law Enforcement Department has handed over an order to the Sabbagh family, demanding them to evacuate a building in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood before the 23rd of this month. The building in East Jeruslaem is home to five Palestinian families but will be transferred to Jewish settlers who claimed it to be their property.

The Sabbagh family filed a lawsuit at the Israeli District Court in Jerusalem in 2012 against the settler groups. Even though the family provided the court with evidence proving ownership of the land and that the setter groups’ land registration process done in 1972 was illegal, the court nevertheless ruled in favor of the settlers.

The families appealed the decision to the High Court on November 15, 2018, and requested to open the file of land ownership in Sheikh Jarrah. However, the High Court upheld the ruling of the District Court, and refused to nullify the claim of Jewish settlers’ ownership of the land. The court also turned down the appellants’ previous request to expand the three-judge panel to five judges.