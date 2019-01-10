Israel opens apartheid road in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli occupation authorities on Thursday opened an ‘Apartheid Road’ in Jerusalem, which separates Palestinian drivers and drivers from Israeli settlers with a wall up to 8 meters high.

The street, which is 3.5 kilometers long numbered “4370” connects the settlement of Giv’at Binyamin (Adam settlement), to the Tel Aviv – Jerusalem road, located between the junction of the French Hill and the tunnel leading to Mount Masharaf.

The western side of the street was opened two weeks ago in front of the Palestinian citizens’ movement, which will prevent them from entering Jerusalem.

According to a report published in the Israeli newspaper “Haaretz” today, the opening of the street has been delayed because of differences between the army and the Israeli police about who takes over the new checkpoint that was established because of this street, and was ultimately decided to take it on the “Border Police.”

According to the plan, the barrier will prevent Palestinian residents of the West Bank from entering Jerusalem. As a result, Palestinian drivers will travel on the Palestinian side of the road around Jerusalem from the east, without being allowed to enter.

The report pointed out that it is expected that the majority of users of “apartheid street” will be residents of the settlements established on land north of Jerusalem.

Israeli Communications Minister Yisrael Katz said the talks were an important step to link the “Benjamin” settlers to Jerusalem and to strengthen what he called “Jerusalem Metropolis.”

Katz claimed that “Apartheid Street” is “a model of the possibility of creating a shared life between Israelis and Palestinians, by maintaining existing security challenges.”