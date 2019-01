PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Wednesday morning broke into the area of Ein Munjed and Al-Masyoun in Ramallah, northern West Bank.

According to eyewitnesses, about 15 military vehicles belonging to the occupation stormed the city from Betounia village in the west, and were conducting searches and confiscating recordings of cameras shops.

PNN reporter said that the forces are still in the city and continued to storm more towns in Ramallah, including Umm Al-Sharayet village.