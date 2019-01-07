US Ambassador to Israel: ‘deal of the century’ to be delayed by months

PNN/Jerusalem/

The U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said on Sunday that the Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan will be released within “the next several months”.

“We want to release it a way that gives it the best chance of getting a good reception,” Friedman told the media, “The challenge to a peace plan is making the case for a much more sober assessment of the realities in this region.” He admitted that the Israeli elections, which determines the future of the Netanyahu-Trump alliance, are a factor, but not the only factor.

Donald Trump’s peace plan is the last stage of the 1993 Oslo Accords and was expected to be unveiled earlier this year. The U.S. official added, “the plan is pretty much completed, but the administration still needs to smooth out certain details.”

In November 2018, the Palestinian President Abbas said in a speech on Palestine TV, “the ‘deal of the century’ will not pass, and the fate of the land of Palestine will be decided by the Palestinian people.” He stressed that the deal would be acceptable only if it secured “the independence and the sovereignty of the Palestinian people on their land in the 1967 territories with East Jerusalem as its capital.”