Israeli warplanes renew strikes on in Gaza strike

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli warplanes on Monday morning stroke various locations in the Gaza Strip on Monday morning, causing damage of properties.

According to WAFA correspondent, an Israeli F-16 warplane shelled a position northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, destroying it and damaging property belonging to civilians close to the target.

On Sunday evening as well, Israeli warplanes bombarded three sites in Gaza City and Khan Younis, causing damage to property. No casualties were reported.