Israel arrests five Jewish teens over stoning death of Palestinian woman

PNN/Jerusalem/

Five Jewish teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Palestinian woman in the West Bank three months ago.

Aisha Mohammed Rabi, a 48-year-old mother from Biddya, was driving with her husband Yacoub near a West Bank checkpoint south of Nablus when the settlers began to throw stones at their vehicle. Rabi was hit in the head and died shortly after being transported to the hospital.

The Israeli police soon arrived at the scene and opened an investigation. Five teens have been arrested since December 30 as part of a major Jewish terrorism probe in the West Bank. The Shin Bet internal security agency said in its Sunday statement that all the suspects were students at the “Pri Ha’aretz” yeshiva in the nearby settlement of Rehelim. A gag-order has been placed to prevent publication of more details in the investigation, including the names of the attackers.

A group of far-right Israeli activists gathered outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to protest the arrests and call for his intervention on Saturday night.