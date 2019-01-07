IOF Arrest 7 Palestinians in West Bank Raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

At dawn, IOF raided and searched a number of houses in Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem where they arrested Mohammed Abu Ghweileh from his house in the camp. Mohammed is the brother of Wissam Abu Ghweileh, who was shot dead by IOF two years ago.

IOF also broke into Tubas city, where they arrested Ahmad Darghameh from his house in the city. They also broke into the home of the family of Misra Dhiab Bisharat in the Mashmas neighborhood in Tammoun village, southeast of Tubas.

Soldiers then broke into the house of ‘Abdul Nasser’ Awad ‘Awad before his son Najem was arrested in’ Awarta village, southeast of Nablus.

The soldiers raided the Arroub camp north of Hebron and handed the young man Zia al-Titi a report to review her intelligence.

Several houses were also raided in Yatta, south of Hebron.