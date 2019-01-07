AFC Asian Cup: Palestine draws 0-0 with Syria

PNN/Sharjah, UAE/

The game on Sunday was the first Asian Cup encounter between Syria and Palestine. Neither sides was able to score, while the Syrians had several good chances but blocked by the Palestinian goalkeeper Rami Hamadeh.

In the 69th minute, the center-back Mohammed Saleh was shown a second yellow card. After being reduced to ten men, the Lions of Canaan managed to hold firm to the draw and earned a point at the Al-Sharjah Stadium.

The result means Palestine now holds the second place in Group B, trailing Jordan who shocked the defending champions Australia with a narrow 1-0 win. Palestine will face Australia in the next game at 13:00 on Friday, 11 January.