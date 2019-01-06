Trump Responds to Rashida Tlaib’s Impeachment Comment

Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Hours after her swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Rashida Tlaib, speaking to enthusiastic supporters at a party hosted by the liberal group Moveon.org, vowed to “impeach the motherfucker,” in reference to President Donald Trump.

During a Rose Garden press conference, Trump, who reportedly swears freely in meetings, including the one on Friday in which he made a statement about Tlaib’s comment, saying he “thought her comments were disgraceful. I think she dishonored herself and her family. I thought it was highly disrespectful to the United States of America.”

Tlaib is the first Palestinian-American woman to be elected to Congress.