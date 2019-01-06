Palestinian teen seriously injured by rubber bullet fire near Ramallah

PNN/Ramallah/

A Palestinian teen was critically wounded by the Israeli force during a raid in al-Bireh, a town near Ramallah. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that the young man was hit by a rubber bullet in the head, causing a skull fracture and internal bleeding. The injured was taken to hospital for treatment.

The soldiers also raided a Peugeot showroom in the city and seized the recording of its surveillance cameras.

The raid is followed by a shooting attack happened Saturday overnight near Beit El. Read more about the incident: Bus driver hurt in a shooting attack near Beit El