Hamas arrests five Gaza men suspected of attacking PBC office

PNN/Gaza/

Gaza authorities arrested five men on Saturday on suspicion of raiding the headquarters of the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) in Gaza City. The five armed assailants destroyed furnitures, cameras and broadcasting equipments in the office. According to Hamas, the five were former PA employees whose salaries were suspended.

The PBC is funded by the Palestinian Authority and broadcasts materials in support of Abbas. Its Gaza office shares a building that hosts several media outlets including Palestine TV and the Voice of Palestine radio station.

“We hold the Hamas authorities fully responsible for this crime of breaking into the headquarters and destroying them. This is an attack against our people in Gaza.” the PA officer said in a statement on Friday. There is no comment on the arrest from the Palestinian Authority yet.

Read more about the incident: Palestinian national factions condemn Hamas attacks and actions against Fatah in Gaza