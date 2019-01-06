Bus driver hurt in a shooting attack near Beit El

PNN/Bethlehem/

An Egged bus number 140 came under a shooting attack on Saturday night near the Jewish settlement Beit El in the West Bank. The bus driver was lightly wounded by shards of glass.

The Israeli army launched a search for the suspect in nearby areas, including the towns of Al-Bireh and Beitin. According to the Israeli media, the incident has been treated as a possible terrorist attack.

Drivers of the Egged Transport company announced a strike on all the lines operating throughout the country this morning. They demand the buses traveling from Jerusalem to Beit El to be replaced by bullet-proof buses. This is the second time in two months that the buses on this line were targeted.