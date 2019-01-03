Weekly report: IOF continue systematic crimes in the oPt 

PNN/ Gaza/

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) in Gaza on Thursday published its weekly report covering Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law during the period (27 December 2018 –02 January 2019).

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protesters in the Gaza Strip

A Palestinian with disability was killed in eastern Khan Younis.

25 civilians, including 5 children, a woman, a journalist, and 2 paramedics, were wounded; the injury of one of them was reported serious.

3 civilians were wounded, and the injury of one of them was reported serious in the West Bank.

19 shooting incidents were reported at the border areas of the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli warplanes carried out one airstrike, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces conducted 68 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and one limited incursion into the central Gaza Strip .

68 civilians, including 11 children, were arrested in the West Bank.

14 of them, including 2 children, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

Israeli forces uprooted and confiscated 50 olive trees in southern Hebron .

A mobile room was confiscated from Kherbet Khelet al-‘Adas, north of Bethlehem.

Settlers beat up a civilian in Hebron.

Israeli Forces continued to open fire at the Palestinian fishing boats in the sea.

A fisherman and his son were arrested while their boat was confiscated.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose theillegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 12th consecutive year.

103 permanent checkpoints, 104 temporary checkpoints and 14 closed roads obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

4 civilians were arrested at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Shooting:

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized along the Gaza Strip borders, which witnessed the peaceful protests for the 40th week along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian with a disability, and wounded 25 civilians, including 5 children, a woman, a journalist, and 2 paramedics. The injury of 1 of those wounded was reported serious. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces wounded 3 civilians; one of them sustained serious wounds.

In the Gaza Strip, on the 40th Friday, 28 December 2018, the Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian with a disability in excessive use of force against Palestinian protestors in eastern Gaza Strip, though the demonstrations scaled back for the ninth week in a row and most means usually used during the demonstrations were almost absent since the beginning of the Return and Breaking the Siege March 8 months ago. According to PCHR’s documentation, the civilian killed was the 8th one of the persons with disabilities, who were killed by the Israeli forces during those demonstrations.

As part of using excessive force against the peaceful protesters along the Gaza Strip borders, during the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 25 civilians, including 5 children, a woman, a journalist, and 2 paramedics. The injury of 1 of those wounded was reported serious.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip between 27 December 2018 – 02 January 2019 According to the Governorate

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gaza City 10 2 0 1 0 0 Central Gaza Strip 8 1 1 0 2 0 Khan Younis 8 1 1 0 2 0 Rafah 6 2 0 0 0 1 Total 25 5 1 1 2 1

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating the on-going Israeli policy to target their livelihoods. Those attacks during the reporting period resulted in the arrest of 2 fishermen and confiscation of their boat.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 31 December 2018, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at the agricultural lands in eastern Deir al-Balah and al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. While no farmers were reported wounded, they had to leave their work behind in their lands.

During the reporting period, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Rafah, opened fire at the shepherds and agricultural lands 17 times, forcing the farmers to leave their agricultural lands. However, no casualties were reported.

As part of the airstrikes, on 29 December 2018, Israeli helicopters fired a missile at a military site belonging to the Palestinian armed groups, southwest of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, the site sustained damage, but no casualties were reported.

In the West Bank, during the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 3 Palestinian civilians, including one of them sustaining serious wounds, in separate shooting incidents.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 68 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 8 similar incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 54 Palestinians, including 9 children, in the West Bank. Moreover, 14 others, including 2 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 28 December 2018, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into the western side of border fence with Israel in eastern al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces continued to create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of house demolitions and demolition notices, on 02 January 2018, Israeli munipality bulldozers demolished a house belonging to Hamzah al-Mughrabi in Qalendia village, north of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a license. The 1-storey house that is built on an area of 100 square meters was rented by al-Mughrabi Family of 6 members, including a person with a disability. It should be noted that the house was built 5 years ago and its owner managed to delay the demolition many times, attempting to obtain a license from the competent authorities. Moreover, the Israeli municipality imposed on him a construction fine of NIS 35,000 and another NIS 30,000 as expenses for the municipal teams.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of settlement crimes and demolitions, on 31 December 2018, Israeli forces uprooted 50 olive trees planted 3 years ago and iron beams fixed in the vicinity of the land and confiscated them. The olive trees belonging to Sa’id al-‘Amour (55), from Kherbet al-Rakiz in eastern Yata, south of Hebron, were uprooted claiming that the land which was reclaimed and planted with trees is classified within the State Lands where any work is banned unless there was a prior authorization from the Israeli authorities.

On 02 January 2019, Israeli forces confiscated a mobile room (caravan) belonging to Belal Fanoun (50) from Kherbet Khelet ‘Adas in northern Bethlehem.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinians civilians and their property, on 28 December 2018, an Israeli settler from “Ramat Yishai” settlement outpost attacked Hatem Muhtaseb (25), from Tal al-Rumeidah neighborhood in central Hebron, when he was on his way to buy medicine from a pharmacy in Bab al-Zaweyah area. As a result, al-Muhtaseb sustained bruises and one of his teeth was broken.