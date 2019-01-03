PCBS: Increase in the Industrial Production Index (IPI) during November

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) in a press release on Thursday said that the overall IPI in Palestine reached 109.18 during November 2018 with an increase of 2.43% compared to October 2018 (Base Month December 2015 = 100).
The report showed that the IPI for November 2018 increased due to the increase in the activities of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 19.53% which had a share of 11.98% of the total industry, the activities of Mining and Quarrying by 18.39% which had a share of 4.06% of the total industry, and the activities of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation by 5.90% which had a share of 0.78% of the total industry, while the activities of Manufacturing Industry decreased by 0.14% which had a share of 83.19% of the total industry.
The table shows monthly percent changes in IPI for the period
January – November 2018:
|Month
|Monthly Percent Change (%)
|January
|7.29 –
|February
|1.03 –
|March
|4.81 +
|April
|3.34 –
|May
|3.16 –
|June
|5.22 –
|July
|12.08 +
|August
|2.35 –
|September
|7.68 +
|October
|3.06 –
|November
|2.43 +
The trend line of the Industrial Production Index in Palestine, for the period: November 2017 – November 2018
(Base Month December 2015 = 100)
Note: Relative weight for the main industrial activities represents the percentage distribution of value added for the industrial activities in 2013.