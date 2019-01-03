Journalist, paramedic shot and injured during Israeli raids in West Bank cities

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Thursday dawn launched a massive campaign of arrests, where they detained eight Palestinians from different parts of the occupied West Bank.

Two youths were arrested after they raided their homes in the village of Atamin, east of Qalqiliya, and then arrested a 19 year old youth from his house in Jenin refugee camp, in addition to an ex-prisoner from his house in Deir Abu Meshaal village, west of Ramallah.

IOF then arrested two men, including an 18 year old, from their homes in Husan village, west of Bethlehem.

During the arrests, a journalist and a paramedic were shot, along with a number of citizens, by tear gas inhalation during clashes that broke out after midnight, with the IOF that broke into the east of the city, accompanied by hundreds of settlers, who spread around the tomb, and performed Talmudic rituals.

Palestinian TV reported that IOF raided the tomb of Joseph in the city, and carried out incursions into some neighborhoods and fired fire and gas on dozens of young people, wounding journalist journalist Bakr Abdel Haq, 29, a Palestinian TV correspondent with a rubber bullet in his leg, and Yassin Omran, a field medic, was wounded by a bullet in the face. He was taken to the Rafidya government hospital for treatment. The television crew was surrounded and prevented from covering the events.

According to identical sources, a number of young people were suffocated as a result of inhaling the tear gas fired by the occupation forces intensively in the face of storming neighborhoods in the city, especially in the vicinity of the tomb of Joseph, along the Amman Street and Al Ghawi intersection east of the city.