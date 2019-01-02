Jerusalem mayor plans to reduce the sound of mosque loudspeakers

Jerusalem/PNN/

The new Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion is working on a plan to require the mosques in the Holy City and its neighborhoods to turn down the volume of their loudspeakers. The initiative includes replacing the existing speakers with the ones that produce a lower level of sound. And the new devices will give the police control of the volume when they are considered too loud during the call to prayer.

This program is expected to go into effect in March, and the approved budget for each mosque will be NIS 50,000-70,000.