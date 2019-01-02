Honduras discusses a possible embassy relocation to Jerusalem

By Mohan Chen- Bethlehem/PNN/

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined a trilateral meeting on Tuesday night in Brasilia, Brazil. The meeting discussed the possibility of Honduras to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. On the other hand, Israel will open its embassy in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras.

The right-leaning leader Hernandez described the meeting as an “important political alliance.” The Central American country will not be the only one to follow the controversial decision of the United States. Guatemala moved its embassy to Jerusalem two days after the United States. In the end of May 2018, Paraguay also opened a new embassy in Jerusalem but reversed its decision after three months.