Video: 2019 horoscope predictions from astrologer Ibrahim Hazboun

PNN/ Bethlehem/

For the end of the year of 2018, PNN hosted Palestinian astrologer, Ibrahim Hazboun, who was born in Bethlehem and worked in the field of astrology and zodiac signs for years.

Hazboun, in an interview with PNN said that his predictions show that the Sagittarius sign would be the luckiest, with Jupiter in the horoscope, whether it was in health, love and luck. However, they would not be lucky with their money and must be careful with it.

According to Hazboun as well, Capricorn would be the least lucky this year with frustrations all through the year for no apparent reasons, since Saturn is in their sign.

Finally, the astrologer adds that these predictions would not necessarily apply to all people in the horoscope sign, but to the people who were born in the second tenth of the month (10-20 of the horoscope month) as they are in the center of it.