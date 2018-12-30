IOF carry out raid and arrest campaigns in West Bank towns

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Sunday overnight stormed the West Bank where they carried out raid and arrest campaigns in different towns and cities, including Nablus, Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Jerusalem districts.

IOF arrested two young men from Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron, after they raided the town at dawn and carried out searches in a number of houses. They were followed by the arrest of the two young boys, Mahdi Ibrahim Abdel Hamid Abu Maria and Rakan Nasser Abdel Hamid Abu Maria, both 15 years old.

In addition, they raided and searched houses belonging to Mohammed ‘Abdul Hamid Harb and Na’im Mohammed Shanaran in al-Hadidiya area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron.

Local sources reported that the occupation patrols also stormed the village of Iraq Burin in the district of Nablus and stationed in the vicinity of the headquarters of the village council, and fired light bombs in the area of ​​Jabal al-Qada near the town of Beit Furik east of Nablus.

They also raided Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem. They raided the house of Ziad Matar and stormed the town of Beit Jala west of the city.

Finally, IOF raided a house in al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah, after raiding the camp and raiding a number of shops in Beit Ur al-Tahta village, west of Ramallah.