Malki: Palestine initiates application for full United Nations membership

Speaking to Voice of Palestine radio station, al-Malki stated that he would initiate the application to upgrade Palestine’s status from an observer state to a full-member state in the international body during his upcoming visit to New York, scheduled in mid January 2019, following President Mahmoud Abbas’ instructions.

The application would be submitted to the United Nations Security Council, WAFA News Agency reported.

WAFA added that Al-Malki is scheduled to make this visit to assume Palestine’s position as chair of the Group 77 developing countries and China for the year 2019.

The planned submission of the application marks the latest Palestinian leadership’s diplomatic steps sparked by US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

To secure full state membership, Palestinians need support from nine out of the UNSC’s 15 member states, provided that none of the five permanent member states use the power of veto.