IOF carry out raid and arrest campaign in West Bank

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Wednesday morning carried out a raids and arrests in various parts of the West Bank, arresting eight Palestinians.

As they broke into Nablus, IOF arrested ex-prisoner Omar Issa from Balata refugee camp, east of the city after they broke into his house and searched him, seized money he and his brothers owned, under the pretext of them being funds for “terrorism”, even though total amount does not exceed the salary of a monthly employee.

IOF arrested Hassan Karajeh, Basem Mardhoud and Ahmad Abu ‘Eisha from the camp as well, and claimed to have found weapons in the camp.

IOF also detained the freed prisoner Hassan Mustafa Jaradat (34 years) after they raided and searched his house in the town of Silat al-Harithiya west of Jenin and the liberated prisoner Mohammed Qablawi from the town of Burqin in the judiciary.

As a result, clashes broke out between Palestinians youths and the Israeli soldiers on the roundabout Yahya Ayyash in Jenin.

In Qalqiliya, IOF arrested Mohammed Samed Abu Haniya, as well as raids in Al-Khader south of Bethlehem, Watta and Beit Ula in Hebron.

IOF raided the house of the martyr Ali Sweiti in the town of Beit Awwa, west of Hebron. Hafez al-Fosfus was also arrested from Yatta.

Soldiers also arrested Anwar Awad from Awarta southeast of Nablus at the Karama crossing after returning from Turki