PNN Video : Kairos Palestine assures “Christian Palestinians are also Palestinians”

Bethlehem/PNN/Nour Qudimat

The Kairos Palestine initiative in its 9th annual statement has called on the Christian community in Palestine and in the world to recognize Israel as an apartheid state, and to end the occupation and end attempts to shift the identity of Jerusalem towards “Jewish only.”

In a press conference, Kairos leaders assured that the decreasing numbers of Christians in Palestine are a result of Israeli practices of racism, movement restrictions, and suppression, just as it is against the Muslim population as well, in addition to the economic frustrations and living conditions.

Christian leaders finally assured that Christianity was born in Bethlehem, as it originated with the nativity of Jesus Christ who carried the message of humanity and light to the rest of the world.