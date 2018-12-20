Christmas Tree lightened in Khan Al-Ahmar

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Palestinians on Wednesday evening lightened the Christmas tree in Khan Al-Ahmar Bedouin village, East of Jerusalem, which is threatened by Israeli demolition upon Israeli court order.

The lighting was attended by the citizens of Khan Al-Ahmar, in addition to PLO officials religious men.

Member of the PLO’s executive and central committees, Azzam Al-Ahmad, said “The lighting of the Christmas tree every year has many meanings in Palestine, and the Khan Al-Ahmar has become the embodiment of the unity of the Palestinian people in all its cities, villages and classes.”

“Khan Al-Ahmar Christmas tree lighting is an expression of steadfastness even in through holidays and joys.” he added.

For his part, the Archbishop of Sebastia, Fr. Attallah Hanna said: “Our presence today in Khan Al-Ahmar carries many meanings, we did not just come for the celebration or lighting of the tree, but we came to say that we are one people, we fight for freedom and dignity. The green tree refers to life and to the fact that the Palestinian people love life and freedom, which in its way has made great sacrifices and continues to provide, until it achieves its national wishes and aspirations, and the tree symbolizes our deep roots in the soil of this land. ”

For his part, President of the Khan A;-Ahmad village council, Eid Khamis, called on all Christians to advocate the rights of Palestinian people in their cause against the Israeli occupation, and pay tribute to their steadfastness in C areas of the occupied West Bank.