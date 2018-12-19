Nikki Haley on forthcoming deal: it is “different from all previous ones”

At the monthly meeting of the UN Security Council, Nikki Haley commented on the forthcoming US Deal for Israel-Palestine peace negotiations. She claimed that it “brings new elements to the discussion, taking advantage of the new world of technology that we live in”. However, she did not give any details regarding the content of the deal, but stated that it is “much longer” and “contains much more thoughtful detail” than previous peace plans.

She claimed that the deal “recognises that realities on the ground in the Middle East have changed in powerful and important ways”.

“This plan will be different from all previous ones,” Haley said. ” The critical question is whether the response to it will be any different.”

The deal, which is being prepared by Trump’s son-in-law and Special Advisor, Jared Kushner, and US envoy Jason Greenblatt, is expected to be revealed early in the New Year.

The peace process has been severely hindered by the ongoing Israeli settlement activity, as well as by the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the US.

In response to Haley’s remarks, Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour called the deal “dead upon arrival”. He said: “[Haley] refused to listen to these positions that she heard for the last two years, and she left without listening to them, insisting that a replacement of a global consensus with something that is so vague we do not know, will succeed.”

Haley’s comments came at the end of the Security Council meeting, after a report from Nikolay Mladenov, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, on the deteriorating situation in Palestine.

Immediately prior to the meeting, European Union leaders read a joint statement regarding the Israel-Palestine situation:

“The EU is truly convinced that the achievement of a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as the capital of both states, satisfying the Israeli and Palestinian security needs and the Palestinian aspirations for sovereignty and sovereignty, put an end to the occupation and solve all the questions about the final state … it is the only feasible and realistic way to end the conflict and achieve a just and lasting peace.”