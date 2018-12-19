‘Australia’s recognition of West Jerusalem as capital of Israel will contribute to destabilizing the region’

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Cabinet strongly condemns Australia’s decision to recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, demands the International community immediate intervention to halt the occupation violations and crimes, and calls the International Criminal Court (ICC) General Prosecutor to accelerate the opening of an investigation against Israel

During its weekly meeting held in Ramallah today, the Palestinian Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Rami Hamdallah:

· Strongly condemned the Israeli escalated aggression and terrorist crimes against the Palestinian citizens, including the Israeli Occupying Forces (IOF) and settlers gangs invasion of the Palestinian cities, which violates the International law, signed agreements, and Palestinian sovereignty. In addition to a wide a range of Israeli crimes from extrajudicial killings, detention campaigns, home demolitions, and imposing a siege on Palestinian cities, villages, and camps. As well as, to paralyzing citizens movement through illegal closure and control elements and escalating settlement illegal activities including the terrorist provocative attacks carried by settlers against the Palestinian citizens. “The occupation aggression on the Palestinian people illustrate Israel’s irreverence of the principles of International Law and Palestinian human rights. We warn the International Community from the consequences of their continuous silence on the Israeli grave violations and crimes, which is understood by Israel, the occupying power as a green light to continue breaking the International law, which will lead to more violence, instability and undermines any opportunities to restore the political process within the two-state solution.” The cabinet stated

· Deplored the continued incitement led by the Israeli occupation government against the Palestinian citizens and leadership, particularly the settlers public calls to attack president Mahmoud Abbas, the latest was a statement made by the Israeli extremist “Oren Hazan” and the colonial organization so-called “Tareq Alayah”. The Cabinet noted, “The Israeli occupation government hold the full responsibility for the consequences of such flagrant incitement to assassinate president Mahmoud Abbas, these incitements are the ones that feed terrorism against Palestinians and their leadership.”. Also, the cabinet renewed its call to the international community to shoulder its full responsibility to compel Israel, the occupying Power, to abide by the international law and to refrain from targeting the Palestinian leadership. The Cabinet called upon the Arab, Islamic, and friendly countries to hold their responsibilities toward the Palestinian national struggle, which is being subjected to the Israeli attempts of liquidation supported by the Trump administration. Furthermore, the cabinet called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) General Prosecutor to accelerate the opening of the criminal investigation against the Israeli crimes, which will serve as a deterrent to the occupation ongoing crimes and as a tool to achieve absent justice.

· Expressed its deep condolences to the families of the Palestinian martyrs and saluted the heroic defenseless Palestinian citizens, who courageously confronted the Israeli aggression, asserting their attachment to their land and defending it from the occupation violations and settlers terrorist attacks. “The Israeli occupation ongoing crimes won’t deter the Palestinian people from pursuing their internationally guaranteed rights through their legitimate national struggle against the Israeli killing and terror machine.” The cabinet added

· Reaffirm the Palestinian leadership endless commitment to the Palestinian national constants principles and Palestinian rights foremost of which is the right of the Palestinian people to defend their land and confront all Israeli plans to target the Palestinian existence. The cabinet stressed “The Palestinian struggle will continue until the restoring of all national rights and embody the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. The cabinet elaborated “Peace and security won’t be achieved in the region, and Israel, the Occupying Power won’t enjoy it, without obtaining all Palestinian legitimate rights guaranteed by the resolutions of International legitimacy and UN resolution preserving the Palestinian rights.”

· Deplored the collective punishment crimes committed by the Israeli Occupying Forces (IOF) including the bombing and demolishing of Abu Humeed home in Al Amaari refugees camp and the Na’alweh home in Shweekeh Tulkarim. The cabinet noted, “Such crimes that amount to the level of a war crime and crimes against humanity, comes part of Israel’s collective punishment policy guided by the political level decisions, especially Netanyahu’s recent escalation decisions to demolish Palestinian homes.” The Cabinet called upon the international community and the UN, including the Security Council to lift the political and legal immunity of Israel. As well as, to immediately intervene to stop the Israeli crimes of killings and provide urgent international protection for our people.

· Rejected the Australian Prime minister Scott Morrison announcement to officially recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The cabinet stated that “this recognition is baseless and will only contribute to destabilizing the security and stability of the region.” The Cabinet also elaborated “Australia tried to deceive and ease from the importance of its illegal decision by passing its elements that are contrary to the international law and United Nations resolutions while interfering it with other elements that may suggest or reflect Australia’s respect and compliance with International laws and resolutions.” Ministerial cabinet added, “Australia’s decision illustrates that West Jerusalem is not subjected to negotiations, which means that the final status negotiations will be only on East Jerusalem and its divisions, this is a very dangerous legal and political decision and may be used by many countries that may follow Australia’s blinded decision.” The cabinet called upon the Arab and Muslim states to urgently implement the resolutions of the Arab and Islamic summits on the status of Jerusalem and to cut off its diplomatic relations with the Australian government. Furthermore, the cabinet called upon the International Community to immediately intervene to prevent such illegitimate practices, which contradicts with the United Nations resolutions, especially the Security Council resolution (478), in order to save the chances of peace and stability in the region before it’s too late.