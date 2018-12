JERUSALEM/PNN/

This morning, Israeli occupation forces demolished the home of Amin Aqil in the town of Jabal al-Mukkaber in Jerusalem. The demolition was carried out under the pretext that Aquil did not have a license for the building.

Sources report that the staff of the occupation municipality, accompanied by an Israeli bulldozer, stormed the town this morning under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, before reducing Aquil’s home to rubble.