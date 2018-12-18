Dutch Parliament votes to reduce funds to Palestine

The Dutch parliament on Monday approved a new bill to reduce regular funding of the Palestinian Authority (PA) by 7%. This decision was made under the pretext that the money is being used to fund terrorism, based on the PA’s practice of providing financial assistance to the families of martyrs and prisoners.

According to Israeli sources, the draft law submitted by two parties of the Dutch parliament, including the People’s Party for Liberty and Democracy, was approved by a majority of 94 supporters.