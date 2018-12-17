IOF demolish martyr’s family home in Tulkarem

PNN/ Tulkarem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday morning began demolishing the family home of martyr Ashraf Na’alwa, located in Shuweika neighborhood in Tulkarem city, northern West Bank, as a form of collective punishment.

Local sources said that large forces of the occupation army had stormed the house amid heavy firing of live bullets and tear gas. A large number of Israeli patrols and police, accompanied by a bulldozer, also surrounded the house before storming it, while saoldiers fired teargas towards the citizens and journalists who were in the vicinity of the house.

Sources also pointed out that the soldiers opened fire towards the home of ex-prisoner, Ghassan Mahdawi, the martyr’s uncle. However, no injuries were reported.

IOF prevented journalists and photographers from reporting or taking photos while they were standing on a rooftop of an opposing house, as they raided the house and forced them to leave.

The bulldozer began to demolish the walls of the ground floor, while soldiers began to demolish the walls of the first floor by hand.

The three-storey house was previously vacated, and the demolition included Ashraf’s apartment on the ground floor, and his parents’ house on the first floor, which inevitably caused destruction of the second floor, house of Ashraf’s brother (prisoner), Amjad Na’alwa.

Following the demolition, residents of the area clashed with Israeli soldiers, who fired live bullets and teargas grenades towards the protesters.

A special unit of the occupation army assassinated Ashraf Na’alwa (23 years) at dawn last Thursday, in the camp of Askar al-Jadid east of Nablus, under accusations of shooting at settlers in the “Barkan” settlement on October 7.