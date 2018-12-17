IOF carry out military training near Tubas, northern West Bank

PNN/ Tubas/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday morning deployed dozens of military vehicles near the entrance of Aqaba village, east of Tubas, northern West Bank.

According to the official agency “Wafa”, IOF brought dozens of vehicles to the area under the pretext of conducting military exercises in the region.

It is noteworthy that the occupation yesterday expelled 14 Palestinian families from their homes in Khirbat Ibiziq village, north of Tubas; to carry out military drills in the area.