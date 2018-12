March for Right of Return: 120 civilians injured in this week’s demonstration

On Friday evening, 14 December 2018, Israeli forces wounded 120 Palestinian civilians, including 11 children, 1 woman and 2 paramedics in the peaceful demonstrations in eastern Gaza.

Since 30th March, Palestinians have been demonstrating every Friday, demanding the recognition of their Right of Return, and the immediate cessation of the siege of Gaza.

As the demonstration comes to its 38th week, the number of those injured has reached 9,874.