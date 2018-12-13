Settlers attack in Nablus and Hebron

NABLUS/PNN/

Today, settlers attacked the village of Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, under the protection of the Israeli army.

According to local sources in the village, a large number of settlers from Yizhar attacked and threw stones at Palestinian houses, causing damage to some of them and injuring two civilians.

The residents of the village tried to resist the attack, but the Israeli occupation forces began firing live bullets and rubber-coated metal and tear gas, causing suffocation amongst residents, including a woman who was left unconscious.

The settlers also assaulted a young man in the village, injuring him. He was taken to Rafidya Hospital in Nablus for treatment.

A settlement official in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Douglas, told WAFA that the settlers of Yitzhar attacked the eastern area of ​​the village of Asira al-Qibliya, and that the residents of the village defended themselves, leading to clashes in the area.

He added that the Israeli occupation forces closed the road between Qalqilya and Nablus, and tightened its military measures at the checkpoints around the city, preventing the citizens from leaving.

Similar attacks by settlers have taken place in Hebron, as well as in another village, Huaara, in Nablus.