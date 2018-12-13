PCHR: IOF continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory 

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (06 – 12 December 2018)

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip

– A 4-year-old child was killed in the southern Gaza Strip.

– 93 civilians, including 22 children, 2 women, 2 journalists, and 2 paramedics, were wounded; the injury of 3 of them was reported serious.

Israeli Forces killed a Palestinian civilian in the southern West Bank.

– 29 civilians, including 4 children, were wounded in the West Bank in separate shooting incidents.

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip

Israeli forces conducted 98 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 8 similar incursions into Jerusalem.

– 71 civilians, including 5 children and 2 journalists, were arrested in the West Bank.

– 16 of them were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

– A car garage was demolished, and a family was forced to self-demolish their 2 houses.

Israeli forces continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

– A house was demolished in al-Jaftalak, and 3 tents were confiscated used as classes in southern Hebron.

3 shooting incidents were reported against the fishing boats in the sea.

– 2 fishermen were arrested while their boat was drowned in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 12thconsecutive year.

– 103 permanent checkpoints, 121 temporary checkpoints and 17 closed roads obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

– 3 civilians were arrested at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

– A patient’s companion and businessman were arrested at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing.

Shooting:

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized along the Gaza Strip borders, which witnessed the peaceful protests for the 35th week along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. They also continued to use armed force as well during the incursions into the West Bank. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian in southern Hebron and wounded 29 others, including 4 children, in separate shooting incidents. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces wounded 93 civilians, including 23 children, 2 women, 2 journalists, and 2 paramedics. The injury of 3 of those wounded was reported serious.

In the West Bank, on 11 December 2018, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian from Ethna village, west of Hebron after opening fire at his vehicle in al-Ras neighborhood, west of the abovementioned village. He was then taken via a PRCS ambulance to al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron, where medical sources declared his death shortly after his arrival. The Israeli forces claimed that Civil Administration officers were carrying out a mission in Ethna village when a car driver attempted to run over Israeli Border Guard officers who were with the Civil Adminstration officers. The soldiers then opened fire at the car after its driver refused to stop for searching him. As a result, the driver was wounded.

In the same context, the Israeli forces during the reporting period wounded 29 civilians, including 4 children, in separate shooting incidents.

In the Gaza Strip, as part of using excessive force against the peaceful protesters along the Gaza Strip borders, during the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 93 civilians, including 23 children, 2 women, 2 journalists, and 2 paramedics. The injury of 3 of those wounded was reported serious.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip between 06 and 12 December 2018 According to the Governorate

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 37 12 1 2 1 1 Gaza City 25 3 1 0 1 0 Central Gaza Strip 21 5 0 0 0 1 Khan Younis 9 2 0 0 0 1 Rafah 1 1 0 0 0 0 Total 93 23 2 2 2 3

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating the on-going Israeli policy to target their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 3 incidents against fishermen; 1 of them off the northern Gaza Strip shore, and 2 off the southern Gaza Strip shore. As a result, 2 fishermen were arrested and their boat was drowned off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip.

As part of targeting the border areas on 12 December 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at the shepherds in eastern al-Qararah village, east of Khan Younis, but no injuries were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 98 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 8 similar incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 55 Palestinians, including 3 children and 2 journalists, in the West Bank. Moreover, 16 others, including 2 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Israeli Forces continued to create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and notices, on 08 December 2018, Hashimah family self-demolished their houses in Wad Qadoum neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of East occupied Jerusalem’s Old City, to implement the Israeli municipal decision under the pretext of building without a license. Johar Hashimah said that he and his brother Murad started demolishing parts of their houses to implement the Israeli municipal decision which gave them until 10 December 2018 to implement the decision or the Municipality will impellent it at its own expense.

On 12 December 2018, Israeli municipal bulldozers demolished a house belonging to Anwar Dolah in Beit Hanina neighborhood, in northern occupied City.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and demolition notices, on 11 December 2018, Israeli forces demolished an under-construction house belonging to ‘Omer Rahaliyah (37) in al-Jaftalak village, north of Jericho. The 170-square-meter house is comprised of 2 floors. During the demolition, the Israeli soldiers opened fire at the above-mentioned civilian’s vehicle and caused material damage to its structure. He was then beaten up, arrested and then taken to an unknown destination. It should be noted that the abovementioned civilian lives in one room with his wife and 3 children while he started building this house 6 months ago.

On the same day, the Israeli forces demolished and confiscated 3 tents that were established in the place of al-Tahadi and al-Somoud (13) School that was established by the Ministry of Education in al-Simiya village, south of al-Samou’a village, south of Hebron.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinians civilians and their property, PCHR’s fieldworkers in the West Bank documented 2 attacks that were carried out by the Israeli settlers during the reporting period. As a result, 11 cars sustained damage in the villages of Ramin, east of Tulkarm and Bitin, east of Ramallah.