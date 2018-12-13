IOF assassinate three Palestinians they claim were involved in anti-Israeli attacks

PNN/ Ramallah/

Two Palestinian young men on Wednesday night and Thursday overnight were killed by Israeli Occuation Forces (IOF). The two were reportedly involved in settler shooting operations.

Ashraf Na’alwa, Nablus

Around 2:30 AM on Thursday, Israeli Yamam special forces broke into Askar refugee camp in Nablus, where they assassinated Ashraf Na’alwa, a man whom they claim is responsible for the shooting in Barkan settlement on 7 October.

Two Israeli settlers were killed in the shooting and one sustained critical wounds, while Na’alwa and his family were being followed and harassed since the day of the shooting.

IOF claimed they wanted to arrest Na’alwa, who was hiding in a house in the camp, but he refused and clashed with them. IOF them fired dozens of live bullets in his room and immediately killed him.

Following the killing, IOF arrested four men from the camp, and residents went out to the streets, where clashes broke out.

Saleh Barghouthi, Ramallah

Hours earlier, on Wednesday night, IOF shot and killed Saleh Barghouthi in Surda village, north of Ramallah, whom they claim was involved in the Ofra settlement shooting, in which an Israeli pregnant woman was critically wounded, and the infant died.

The Maariv Israeli daily said that there is still is still an Israeli military activity in Ramallah, where 15 arrests were carried out of Palestinians suspected of being involved in the Ofra operation.

Ynet newspaper said that the Israeli army has not yet found the weapons used in Operation, and are still searching Ramallah.

The Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Barghouthi and another young man, claiming that they were the perpetrators of the shooting in the West Bank settlement of Ofra, which took place a few days ago. Barghouthi was seriously wounded to announce his death.

The city of Ramallah has been in a state of tension in the past hours, after the storming of its cities by the IOF, and IOF surrounded several houses in it.

Majd Imtair, Jerusalem

On Thursday dawn as well, IOF shot dead a Palestinian man in al-Waad Street, in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, after he reportedly stabbed and injured two Israeli police officers, one of them moderately and another mildly.

The slain Palestinian was later identified as Majd Mteir, 26, from Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. He was shot with several live rounds, and succumbed to his wounds shortly afterwards.

Following the incident, dozens of soldiers and officers were deployed in the Old City, and installed many roadblocks, preventing the Palestinians from leaving their homes, especially as many Muslims were heading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, for dawn prayers.

The soldiers also stopped many Palestinian journalists and prevented them from entering the area.

Palestinians announce general strike

Following the Israeli killings of three Palestinians, the city of Tulkarem, Ramallah, and Qalandia camp in Jerusalem announced general strike and mourning for the the lives of the three martyrs.

An angry protest marched through the streets of Tulkarem as youths set fire to tires in the center of the northern Gaza Strip town of Shweika, the home of martyr Ashraf Na’alwa. The participants raised the Palestinian flags in the march and chanted national slogans condemning the crimes of the occupation and its settlers against our people.

Citizens also closed shops in the mentioned areas, while national actions condemned the Israeli “field executions” which are ded to the series of Israeli crimes and attacks against defenseless Palestinians.