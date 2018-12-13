IOF arrest 60 from West Bank and East Jerusalem

RAMALLAH/PNN/

The Israeli occupation forces launched a large-scale arrest campaign in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem today.

In the town of Kobar, north of Ramallah, the Israeli occupation forces launched a raid and series of arrests, following the assassination of Saleh Barghouthi on Wednesday evening. Saleh has been accused of carrying out Operation Ofra, a drive-by shooting of Israeli settlers.

The occupation forces arrested Omar al-Barghouti, the leader of Hamas and the father of martyr Saleh, Saleh’s brothers, Asif Barghouthi and Hadi Barghouthi, as well as ex-prisoners Khaldoun Barghouthi, Mounir al-Abd, Khaled al-Abd and Khaled Menem Zibar.

In the town of Tubas, the Israeli occupation forces arrested Hamas leader Faze Sawafta, Omar Hamza Darghmeh, and Mohamed Emad Sawafta, amongst others.

The Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of arrests following the assassination of Ashraf Na’alwa in the camp, including Fawzi Bishkar, Anan Beshkar, Raed Beshkar and the ex-prisoner Amjad Beshkar.

Also arrested in the town of Silwad were Mohammed Habash Hammad, Ahmad Tayseer Hamed and Bilal Hamed.