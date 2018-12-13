Three settlers killed in drive by shooting near Giv’at Asaf settlement, Ramallah 

PNN/ Ramallah/

Three Israeli settlers were killed and one severely wounded a live shooting on Thursday noon near the Giv’at Asaf settlement, south of Silwad town.

Sources said that the shooters went out of a yellow plate (Israeli plate) car and opened fire towards the settlers, then immediately escaped the scene.

MDA forces gave the wounded treatment in the area and evacuated them to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, to later announce that three of them were killed.

In response, IOF closed the military checkpoint at Beit El settlerment (DCO), the northern entrance to Al-Bireh and the Ain Siniya junction, and are currently searching vehicles at the checkpoint.

This comes as Israeli Forces on Wednesday night and Thursday overnight killed three Palestinian young men in Ramallah, Nablus and Jerusalem, claiming that that they carried out anti-Israeli attacks. In addition, IOF are still on a raid spree in Ramallah and the West Bank in search for the weapons.