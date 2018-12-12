Kushner: US ‘Deal of the Century’ to be revealed in ‘next couple of months’

WASHINGTON/PNN/

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, has revealed that the Trump administration’s peace plan for Israel and Palestine will be presented in negotiations in ‘the next couple of months’. In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, he described the forthcoming deal as one which ‘not every side is going to love’, but claims ‘there’s enough in it and enough reasons why people should take it and move forward.’

Work on the plan, which Trump has called the ‘Deal of the Century’, has been largely led by Jared Kushner and lawyer Jason Greenblatt. Kushner says that ‘this plan will keep the Israeli people safe, give them a good future, but also give a real opportunity and hope for the Palestinian people, so that they can live much better lives.’ He notes, ‘the way that people are living in Gaza and the West Bank right now, it’s not acceptable and there’s a lot we can do to improve their quality of life, but it comes with resolving some of these core issues.’

In discussing the deal earlier in the year, Trump said of Kushner that ‘he loves Israel but he’s also going to be very fair with the Palestinians.’

So far, there seems to be good reason to believe that the deal will largely align with Israeli interest, leaving Palestine with mere fragments of land and severely limited national sovereignty.

In May, the US moved their embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, recognising the city as the Israeli capital. The same day as the opening of the embassy, 64 Palestinians were killed and thousands were injured in protests in Gaza and the West Bank